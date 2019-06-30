Angry protesters block KKH against re-start of toll tax collection

MANSEHRA: The angry protesters on Sunday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic against re-start of toll tax at Khatain-da-Galla on Sunday evening.

The protesters set tyres on fire and blocked the traffic in accordance with their decisions taken in a meeting held earlier in the day.

The protesters, who were led by PPP divisional president, Malik Waheed and district emir of JUI-F Mufti Kifaityllah pelted some vehicles with stones and pulled down advertising billboards alongside the KKH.

Earlier, the leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), traders and ulema had threatened to put up resistance if the National Highway Authority re-started toll tax collection at Karakorum Highway near Mansehra.

“We will not allow anybody to re-establish toll plaza at Khatain-da-Galla, which falls in between twin cities of Abbottabad and Mansehra,” Mufi Kifayatullah, the district head of JUI-F told a consultative meeting here.

The meeting was held to decide future line of action in case the NHA restarted collecting toll tax. PPP divisional president Malik Waheed, prayer leader of central mosque Maulana Waqarul Haq Usman, JUI-F ex-senator Hidayatullah Shah and others also addressed the meeting.

The NHA had announced to re-establish its toll plaza at Karakorum Highway, which was closed some 10 years ago after a protest by the people.

“If the district administration wants bloodshed then it should go ahead with its plan and we would stage sit-in at the same place,” said Mufti Kifayatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Waheed said that the district administration and NHA should not instigate people to come onto the streets.