Seven of a family killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: Seven members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Galli Merain area, officials said on Sunday.

“Seven members of a family, including a man his son, a grandson and daughter, were killed and three others injured when a jeep plunged into a gorge,” Muhammad Yasir, the station house officer (SHO) of the Garhi Habibullah Police Station, told reporters.

He said the family was on its way back to Galli Merain from Chuck village after attending a wedding ceremony when the vehicle skidded off the bumpy road and fell into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital in Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced seven of them dead.

The dead were identified as Gul Hassan, his son Muhammad Shakeel, grandson Mohammad Liaqat, granddaughter Arzoo, daughter-in-law Sakina Bibi and two other relatives Ali Asghar and Muhammad Asif.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the mass prayers offered in Galli Merain.