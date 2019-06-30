APTMA didn’t announce shutdown

KARACHI: The story with headline — 'APTMA announces closure of 200 mills from tomorrow as buyers cancel export orders' — carried by The News on June 30 has mistakenly attributed the closure announcement to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). The error is regretted.

Meanwhile, an APTMA spokesman said that the association had no link with the strike call reports on the media, adding that they were mindful of the challenges the government was facing.

He said that the APTMA wanted resolution of the textile industry’s problems so that new investment could come.