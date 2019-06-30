PO arrested after 13 years

FAISALABAD: Mamoonkanjan police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a murder case after 13 years.

Police said on Sunday Khalid alias Mithu, son of Faqeer Hussain, was wanted to Khurarianwala police in a murder case for the last 13 years. However, the police succeeded in arresting the PO.

10 profiteers fined: Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 28,000 fine on 10 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the price control magistrate conducted surprise raids at shops in Mansoorabad, Sheikhupura Road and other areas and found 10 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Six shopkeepers held: Police on Sunday arrested six shopkeepers from various parts of the district for decanting. The police arrested Adnan Ali from Shadab Mor, Umair Shehzad, Ghulam Fareed and Ghulam Zaid from Lasani Pulli, Jawad from Babar Chowk and Adnan from Chak 263-RB.