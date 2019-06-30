‘PTI has failed to come up to expectations’

MINGORA: Deputy head of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to come up to the expectations.

“The people have disappointed with the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government has destroyed the economy by signing secret agreement with the International Monetary Fund,” he told the JI workers at the Markaz Islami in Sangota, Swat. The JI leader said the PTI-led government had pushed the country towards economic and financial crisis.

“The government has made life miserable by increasing petroleum and electricity tariff. The government will not be able to overcome the economic situation by taking loans,” he added.