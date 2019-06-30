Meat of dead chickens seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: The Livestock Department recovered 100kg chicken meat from a poultry shop and arrested the accused butcher here on Sunday. According to the police, Livestock Additional Director Tehseen Ejaz along with a team of city police raided a poultry shop and recovered 100kg meat of dead chickens from the shop. The team arrested accused butcher Muzammil and registered a case against him.
KHANEWAL: The Livestock Department recovered 100kg chicken meat from a poultry shop and arrested the accused butcher here on Sunday. According to the police, Livestock Additional Director Tehseen Ejaz along with a team of city police raided a poultry shop and recovered 100kg meat of dead chickens from the shop. The team arrested accused butcher Muzammil and registered a case against him.