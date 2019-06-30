Meat of dead chickens seized

KHANEWAL: The Livestock Department recovered 100kg chicken meat from a poultry shop and arrested the accused butcher here on Sunday. According to the police, Livestock Additional Director Tehseen Ejaz along with a team of city police raided a poultry shop and recovered 100kg meat of dead chickens from the shop. The team arrested accused butcher Muzammil and registered a case against him.