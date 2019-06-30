243,473 challan tickets issued in six months

MULTAN: The City Traffic Police issued 243,473 challan tickets to motorists for violating rules from January 1 to June 10 and collected over Rs 81.4 million. Talking here on Sunday, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that as per directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP issued 44,464 challans tickets in January, 44,009 in February, 56,233 in March, 49,897 in April, 42,643 in May and issued 6,227 challans tickets in June till June 10, thus a total fine of over Rs 81.4 million imposed on the violators. Adnan said the CTP also impounded 5,995 vehicles, suspended 175 driving licences and cancelled route permits of 23 vehicles. He maintained that action was taken against 421 violators under the PPC laws, 6,743 tinted-glass users, 6,213 one-way violators, 4,524 over speeding, six blue lights users and 36 accidents during these first six months. Action was being taken against encroachers under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb and FIRs were being registered against encroachers with the police concerned, he added.