Mon Jul 01, 2019
INP
July 1, 2019

Dr Imran Farooq murder accused move IHC for early conclusion of trials

National

I
INP
July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The under-arrest suspects in the murder case of British-Pakistani politician Dr Imran Farooq have approached IHC over consistent delay in their trials pleading the court to conclude their trials at the earliest. The plea filed by the accused urges IHC chief justice to swiftly conclude the trial and subsequently fix date to announce the verdict. FIA has been probing the case for the last five years. The suspects are being exploited as FIA keeps on asking for more time in their investigation, the petition read. It is to be noted that an anti-terrorism court had rejected FIA’s plea seeking more time to collect evidence in the case. Other than that ATC had sought FIA’s final argument in the case on June 20.

