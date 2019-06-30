close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 1, 2019

Passenger trains’ fares increase today

National

A
APP
July 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Railways will increase the fares of passenger and inter-city passenger trains from 2 per cent to 8.5 per cent from July 1 (today). According to a PR spokesman, the increase in the fares has been done in a rational way after careful study of the fares of road and air transport. The current increase in the fares would reduce the additional burden of deficit being faced by Pakistan Railways, he added. The increasing oil prices had left the PR with no option but to increase the fares of all of the passenger trains, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus