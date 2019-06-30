Passenger trains’ fares increase today

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Railways will increase the fares of passenger and inter-city passenger trains from 2 per cent to 8.5 per cent from July 1 (today). According to a PR spokesman, the increase in the fares has been done in a rational way after careful study of the fares of road and air transport. The current increase in the fares would reduce the additional burden of deficit being faced by Pakistan Railways, he added. The increasing oil prices had left the PR with no option but to increase the fares of all of the passenger trains, he said.