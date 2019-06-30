close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

33-member National Youth Council notified

July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Counsil (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country. As per decision, the programme patron-in-chief will be Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairman will be Prime Minister Youth Affairs Adviser Usman Dar," an official disclosed. He said it is a remarkable initiative to ensure active participation of young professionals in national development. He said that it would be a devised scheme to economically empower the youth who are deprived of better livelihood and income opportunities. He said that prominent figures from various fields including education, sports, religion, economy and arts will part of NYC.

He said that Ghazi from operation Zarb-e-Azb Maj Tanveer Shafi, cricketers Hassan Ali, Sana Meer, actors Hamza Ali Abbassi, Mahira Khan, Samina Baig and Muniba Mizari will be part of the programme. Youth Ministers from all provinces will also be part of NYC and National heroes and youth icons join the programme.

