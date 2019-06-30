Relatives of abducted boy stage demo

TOBA TEK SINGH: Relatives of a 16-year-old boy, who was abducted three months ago, staged a demonstration and blocked traffic on Gojra-Toba Bypass Road on Saturday night. The protesters chanted slogans against the Gojra City police for failing to recover Ali Hassan. They said that the boy was abducted from Chak 372/JB but the police were not cooperating in recovery of the boy. Later, Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmad held talks with the protesters and assured them that the kidnappers would be arrested soon. At this, the protesters dispersed.

INJURED TRADER DIES AT HOSPITAL: A trader who was shot at and injured over a property dispute at Gojra on Thursday died at the Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Sunday. Accused trader Sheikh Naeem had a property dispute with Abdul Waheed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot at and injured Abdul Waheed. The injured was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.