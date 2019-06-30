close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

‘Govt fails in providing relief to masses’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika has said that the government has failed in providing relief to the masses. Talking to journalists here on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that the government had failed in controlling inflation. The government increased the rates of gas, electricity petrol, oil and other daily use items, which had crushed the people, he added. He said that the government gave the gift of inflation to the nation.

ROLE OF WOMEN VITAL FOR PROSPERITY: The role of women is vital for development and prosperity of the society. It was said by DC Ahmad Kamal and the Punjab Population additional secretary while addressing a meeting at the DC Office on Sunday. They said that the women were the integral part of the society.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus