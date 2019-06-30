‘Govt fails in providing relief to masses’

PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika has said that the government has failed in providing relief to the masses. Talking to journalists here on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that the government had failed in controlling inflation. The government increased the rates of gas, electricity petrol, oil and other daily use items, which had crushed the people, he added. He said that the government gave the gift of inflation to the nation.

ROLE OF WOMEN VITAL FOR PROSPERITY: The role of women is vital for development and prosperity of the society. It was said by DC Ahmad Kamal and the Punjab Population additional secretary while addressing a meeting at the DC Office on Sunday. They said that the women were the integral part of the society.