Maid raped by landlord, his son

GUJRANWALA: A 16-year-old maid was allegedly raped by her landlord and his son at Salamatpura. Shahida Bibi, the mother of the maid, told police that her daughter was working in the house of accused Mazhar Ali for the last four years. She alleged that her daughter was not only raped by the owner and his son but Saima, the wife of Mazhar, also forced her daughter to develop physical relations with the visitors of their home.

The complainant said that due to sexual abuse, her daughter got pregnant. Later, Mazhar, his wife and son Ali took the vicitm to Lahore for abortion, the complainant alleged. The woman said that her daughter told her about all matter. “The owners of the house also tortured my daughter besides shaving her head”, she alleged. Sadar police have arrested accused Mazhar, his wife Saima and son Ali Shah and started investigation.

RS 2.3M FINE IMPOSED ON 542 SHOPKEEPERS: The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 2.3 million fine on 542 shopkeepers for hoarding and profiteering in the district in June. The ACs and other officers imposed fine on various shopkeepers in their respective jurisdictions.

DRUG PUSHER HELD: Sadar police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.5kg charas and one pistol from him. The police raided and arrested Mirza Babar who was wanted to the police in various cases for the last eight years. Meanwhile, Dhulley police arrested 18 gamblers red-handed and recovered stake money from them.