Govt providing best health facilities: Yasmin

JHANG: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that government is providing best health facilities in the hospitals.

She said this while addressing a function held to distribute the Sehat Cards at the District Council hall here on Sunday. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government was providing free medicines and other health facilities in the hospitals. She said that under construction block of the DHQ Hospital would be completed soon as announced by the Punjab CM during his visit to the hospital last month. She said that 171,976 families of Jhang district would get free medical services through the Sehat Cards. She said that 17 centres had been established in all four tehsils for registration and distribution of the Sehat Cards among the needy and deserving families. Meanwhile, security guards of the hospital and the administration did not allow patients and their attendants to meet the minister during her inspection of the gynecological and other wards of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid suspended a duty doctor and paramedics who had allegedly refuse to provide medical treatment to a patient who later died at the Athara Hazari THQ Hospital on Sunday. On the request of MPA Faisal Hayat, the minister visited the Athara Hazari THQ Hospital. When the minister reached the hospital, scores of residents of Wasu and adjacent villages placed the dead body of the man on a road and staged a demonstration. The protesters informed the minister that Nazir Ahmed was brought to the THQ Hospital for medical treatment but the duty doctor and other staff refused to provide him medical treatment, which caused his death. The protesters said that the THQ Hospital doctors and paramedics were running their own private clinics. Later, the minister ordered to launch an inquiry into the incident besides issuing suspension orders of the accused hospital’s staff.