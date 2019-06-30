JI lambastes all ruling parties for providing no relief to public

KARACHI: The People of Pakistan have no expectations from the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which only made false promises to them.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq said this as he addressed on Sunday a large march of the JI under the slogan, ‘Karachi Ko Izzat Do, Haq Do [Give respect and rights to Karachi]’, which started in Sohrab Goth.

The JI chief also criticised other political parties besides the PTI. He said his party would not become part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and would remain as an alternative option for the people. The federal and provincial governments provided no relief to the people and only made false promises, he said.

Haq said the federal government had become a slave of the International Monetary Fund and was apathetic about the plight of people of the country. "The tsunami of inflation, water crises, power outage and gas load-shedding has arrived with the government of the PTI,” he remarked.

He added that the provincial government of the PPP had also failed to provide relief to the people. He also held the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) responsible for the civic issues of Karachi.

"The MQM, after the announcement of the JI's march, has placed banners and hoardings in different areas of the city over water crisis, while it is responsible for the non-availability of basic facilities to the people of Karachi,” he said.

Continuing with his tirade, he said the MQM had been in power in Karachi for 30 years but it did nothing for the city except introducing target killings, terrorism and extortion.

The JI stood for the people of Karachi who were deprived of their basic rights, he said, adding that the party called for the imposition of the Islamic laws in the country and would continue its fight against the evil powers.

"Karachi has been ruined during the last 30 years,” Haq exclaimed, adding that the infrastructure of the city had been completely destroyed, due to which heaps of garbage could be seen in almost every locality and people were forced to buy water through water tankers at high rates.

“No one is ready to own Karachi despite the fact that the city contributes 70 per cent to the national economy,” he lamented, adding that a major water project for Karachi, K-IV, had not been completed in 11 years due to which its estimated cost had escalated from Rs11 billion to Rs80 billion.

Commenting on the complaints of the Karachi mayor about lack of funds, the JI chief said the mayor could resolve the issues of the people by utilising the available funds without committing corruption.

The senator recalled that the PTI leadership before coming into power had promised the people that it would provide them employment, houses and other basic facilities. All their tall claims proved to be a joke, he said.

Haq told the march that one of the PTI’s ministers had talked about giving thousands of jobs to the people, but on the contrary, the government was doing everything against it as it increased the prices of essential commodities.

“Jhootay Log Jhootay Waday [Liars and their false promises]”, the senator shouted multiple times. He said the JI would continue to voice concerns over the misery experienced by the people who were deprived of basic facilities.

He also demanded that the authorities concerned implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit. He lamented that after the law enforcement agencies arrested terrorists, they were freed by courts due to weak prosecution.

The JI chief also voiced concern over the rise in incidents of street crime in Karachi. He said 166 people had been killed during the last three months in robberies, street crime and terrorist incidents but the authorities had failed to arrest the culprits.

The JI activists shouted slogans during the march in favour of the imposition of Islamic system in the country. They also held banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding provision of the basic facilities including water, power and gas to the public. A resolution was passed by the party leaders at the rally, in which it was stated that the JI was the real representative party of the people of Karachi and it would fight for their due rights.

JI Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others also addressed the march.