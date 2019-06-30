People not happy with govt due to price-hike: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted on Sunday that people’s grievances had not been addressed during the past 10-month rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and masses were not happy with the government due to price-hike. Talking to the media here, he urged the government to concentrate on solving people’s problems and addressing their grievances instead of political upheavals. He claimed that nine Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were ready to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s expected meeting with them on Monday would be the start of premier’s politics. He claimed that Senate chairman would not be changed. Pakistan Army is standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government, he affirmed. The railways minister said Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken control of the PML-N. He said he was not in favour of any deal but “dheel” (leniency) towards the arrested persons to convince them to return the looted money to the country. He said the government would not get a single penny by hanging any corrupt.

The minister advised PM Imran Khan to be soft on the opposition parties, saying that he did not need to do any deal instead he should be soft while dealing with the opposition parties.

Sh Rashid claimed that cracks are appearing in the PML-N, while the leadership of the party had moved to Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif should be ashamed of it.

He said Asif Ali Zardari knows how to make and remove Senate chairman, adding the parties attending the JUI-F led all parties conference (APC) deceived Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Regarding the Railways occupied lands, he said those who occupied the Railways lands had been given 90 to vacate the lands. He said the government was taking all possible measures for development of Railways to ensure provision of comfortable, swift and safe means of journey to people. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Express on the third of July. He said the Railways budget would be presented on Tuesday.

He said efforts were under way to eliminate the Railways deficit in five years. He said all encroachments on 36 kilometres of Karachi Circular train had been removed.