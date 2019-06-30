close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

No change in POL prices for July

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products prices will remain the same in the month of July as the government has decided not to change the prices. In an press release issued on on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance said: “To provide relief to the consumers, the government has decided not to increase in the prices of petroleum products for the month of July 2019 and the existing price of June 2019 will remain unchanged for the next month.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus