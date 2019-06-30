CM’s Office expenditure cut by 60pc, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said use of national resources for personal benefits was against public interest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending public money on the public welfare.