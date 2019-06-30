CM’s Office expenditure cut by 60pc, says Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said use of national resources for personal benefits was against public interest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending public money on the public welfare.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said use of national resources for personal benefits was against public interest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending public money on the public welfare.