Trump steps into N Korea in historic meeting with Kim

PANMUNJOM, South Korea: Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil in a historic first Sunday as he met Pyongyang´s leader Kim Jong Un in a moment of high diplomatic drama on the world´s last cold war frontier. Moments after becoming the only sitting US president to set foot inside North Korea, Trump brought Kim back over the dividing line for a meeting where they agreed to start working-level talks on Pyongyang´s nuclear weapons. Trump also said he had invited the young leader to the White House "anytime he wants to do it". "It was an honour that you asked me to step over that line, and I was proud to step over the line," he told Kim. As they sat down for discussions, Kim said their "handshake of peace" in a location that was "the symbol of the division of north and south" showed that "we are willing to put the past behind us."