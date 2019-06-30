Najeebullah remains supreme in Tour de Khunjrab

ISLAMABAD: Wapda cyclist Najeebullah reigned supreme in the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race winning the fourth stage, overall title and in the process earning team trophy for his team following four-day of grueling competition on world’s highest mountain terrain.

He clocked 2:55:08 second for top spot followed by Hanzala (Balochistan) who was finished just one second behind. Abdul Razzak (SSGC) ended up the fourth stage on third spot with time of 2:58:39 second.

Najeebullah not only won the fourth stage, he also turned out be the overall winner with a total time of 8:41:39 for four stages; He was followed by Hanzala who ended four stages with the time of 8:44:43.

SSGC’s Abdul Razzak who clocked 8:46:47 for four stages took overall third position. Army’s Abdullah Khan was overall fourth with Afghanistan’s Fasiullah Rehmani taking fifth position.Guest cyclist Fasiullah Rehmani was also declared the Best Young Rider of the race.

For the team title, Wapda left SSGC behind on the second spot. In all 90 cyclists competed in the race that took the pack to the height of 16000 feet. The last stage took cyclists from Sost to Khunjrab covering distance of 82km in the process.