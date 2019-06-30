Pakistan’s Patni elected VP of world martial arts body

KARACHI: Pakistan Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s president Dr Siddiq Patni has been elected as vice-president of the World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation. He is the first Pakistani who has got the coveted seat. Karachi-born former Pakistan Under-19 cricket team captain is happy with the achievement.

“I am more than happy with the way the world body honoured me and I will play my role for the promotion of dai fu,” Patni told ‘The News’ in an interview. Mohammad Haidarian, an Australian of Pakistani origin, is the president of World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation. As many as 70 nations are affiliated with the world body. Already having served boxing, football, netball and cricket in different capacities over the years, Hong Kong-based Patni was elected as Pakistan Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s president on December 5, 2018. Patni, who remained chairman and main sponsor of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) from 1997 to 2004 in the era of former AIBA and PBF chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry, wants to give dai fu a proper recognition in Pakistan. “Dai fu is similar to kick-boxing. The federation has been formed much earlier but now God Almighty has given me a golden opportunity to make it able to feel its presence,” Patni said.-