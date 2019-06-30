Records don’t mean much if we don’t win the WC: Starc

LONDON: On paper, Australia may have just the one loss in eight games so far in the World Cup, but it still doesn’t mean they have put up their best performance yet. Even in the game against New Zealand on Saturday they were reduced to 92 for 5 after their top order failed to fire, but were rescued by the pair of Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja who took them to a defendable 243 en route respective half-centuries.

It was the bowlers, however, who stood up and made the job of defending the total - in Australia’s 86-run win - seem easy with Mitchell Starc returning a five-wicket haul.“We’ve always spoken about peaking towards the back end of the tournament, and we’re still searching for that perfect performance,” he said. “We’re not quite there yet. We’re showing glimpses of what we are capable of with the ball and with the bat and in the field, but we have still got room to improve, and that’s exciting for this group. “We’ve got to play our best game in the semi now and hopefully better than that in the final, and that’s what tournament play is all about. If we keep continuing to improve every game, whether we play New Zealand or India or anyone, we’re going to have to plan really well and then execute on the day. It’s a great result beating New Zealand, but one win is not going to win you the World Cup.”