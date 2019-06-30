Swiss woman player missing after accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: A player on Switzerland’s national women’s football team, Florijana Ismaili, has been declared missing after a swimming accident on Lake Como in northern Italy, her professional club announced Sunday.The BSC Young Boys club said in a statement that they had "been informed that our player Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Lake Como after a swimming accident". "Searches by the police continue," the statement said, adding that "we are very concerned and have not given up hope that everything will turn out well".
