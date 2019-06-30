I was confident of win against Afghanistan, says Imad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s allrounder Imad Wasim was confident of carrying team home against Afghanistan had he stayed till the end, saying the match was one of the highest points of his cricketing career.

In an exclusive interview with The News on telephone from Leeds Sunday, hours before team’s departure for London for the last round robin league match against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5, Imad said he had all the confidence of winning the important match against Afghanistan.

“I knew well that had I succeeded in staying till the last, I have very good chances of taking Pakistan home. I was sure that opportunity would come. That opportunity came when Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin decided to introduce himself. I fetched 18 runs of that over which totally changed the complexion of the game. From there on I was sure that now Pakistan had an upper hand.”

Imad praised Shadab Khan for giving him good company. “I think the sixth wicket stand with Shahdab that fetched us 50 runs set the tone for victory. Later Wahab Riaz made a wonderful contributions staying till the end to help me in achieving the target.”

The former Pakistan under-19 captain who is the product of Diamond Club and Islamabad cricket has a history of producing dazzling performances for the country during his short but affective cricketing career. Imad said facing Afghan spinners on responsive pitches had never been easier. “All Afghanistan spinners bowled really well. They were getting extra response from Headingley wicket.”

Imad dispelled the impression that batting line up was not delivering up front.“It is not like that. Sometime pressure gets on you. The effort to finish a small total early sometime de track you. I am happy that we have achieved win and kept our hopes alive in the World Cup.”

To a question about next match against Bangladesh and expected playing track for the match, Imad said it would be too early to say anything on that. Wicket is expected to be responsive one. But thing is you cannot say or predict anything. Only on match day you would be in a position to say anything on wicket behaviors.”“I wasn’t nervous, it wasn’t like that,” said Imad. “We have very good players and I knew if one of us stayed in, we’d get to the target.