New York stages huge Gay Pride march, 50 years after Stonewall

NEW YORK: Throngs of people gathered in the streets of New York on Sunday for a Gay Pride march expected to draw three million rainbow flag-waving supporters, 50 years after the Stonewall riots that galvanized the modern gay rights movement.

“I believe we are going to have the greatest Pride celebration in the history of the globe,” Mayor Bill de Blasio, a vocal defender of gay rights and a Democratic presidential hopeful, said ahead of the weekend events.

Stonewall Day commemorates the June 1969 riots sparked by repeated police raids on the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar in New York´s Greenwich Village, that proved to be a turning point in the LGBTQ community´s struggle for civil rights. New York´s Gay Pride — a month of events marking Stonewall every year — has long been a lure for tourists, drawing hundreds of thousands of people, plus politicians and celebrities.

The city held its first Gay Pride march one year after the unrest, kicking off a tradition that would spread to other cities around the world — made all the more pertinent as some 70 countries still criminalize homosexuality today.

This year organizers have gone all out as they plan to host what they called World Pride with visitors from around the globe. The event comes against what critics say is Donald Trump´s Republican administration opening the door once again to overt discrimination against the LGBTQ community.