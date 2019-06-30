Algeria arrests prominent war veteran

ALGIERS: Algerian authorities have arrested a well-known veteran of the war of independence against France, his grandson and media outlets said Sunday, after he reportedly criticised military chief Ahmed Gaid Saleh. Lakhdar Bouregaa, 86, was arrested at his home in the upscale Hydra neighbourhood overlooking Algiers on Saturday and taken to a intelligence services base, grandson Imad Bouregaa said. He told the DzVid news website that his grandfather´s arrest was linked to comments he made about Gaid Salah, Algeria´s strongman since the ouster in April of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. “My grandfather said that Gaid Salah wanted to impose his own candidate in presidential elections” to replace Bouteflika, he said. National television reported that he had been detained for “insulting a state body and undermining the morale of the army”, charges for which he could face up to 10 years in prison.