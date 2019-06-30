Beijing opens more sectors to foreign investment

BEIJING: China will soften or lift restrictions on foreign investment in new sectors from July 30, authorities announced Sunday, after Beijing and Washington decided to restart negotiations in their trade war. Foreign investors in China have long complained of unfair treatment, with restrictions covering sectors including maritime transport, gas pipelines, cinema, entertainment and telecommunication services, according to the Ministry of Commerce and the NDRC, the powerful economic planning committee. China has a “negative list” that states which industries are closed to, or regulated for, foreign investment. On July 30 that list will be reduced from the 48 sectors currently included down to 40 according to the Ministry of Commerce and the NDRC.