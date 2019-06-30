close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
Newsdesk
July 1, 2019

Two aides of Lebanese minister shot dead as convoy hit by gunfire

World

BEIRUT: Two bodyguards of a Lebanese Druze minister were killed on Sunday when his convoy came under fire as it passed through an area loyal to a rival Druze faction, in what the minister called an assassination attempt. Saleh al-Gharib, Lebanon’s minister of state for refugee affairs, is close to pro-Syrian Druze leader Talal Arslan. The area where the incident took place near Aley is loyal to anti-Damascus Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose Popular Progressive Party denied any involvement in the incident. In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV, Gharib said “what happened was an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt”.

