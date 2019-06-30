Two aides of Lebanese minister shot dead as convoy hit by gunfire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Two bodyguards of a Lebanese Druze minister were killed on Sunday when his convoy came under fire as it passed through an area loyal to a rival Druze faction, in what the minister called an assassination attempt. Saleh al-Gharib, Lebanon’s minister of state for refugee affairs, is close to pro-Syrian Druze leader Talal Arslan. The area where the incident took place near Aley is loyal to anti-Damascus Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose Popular Progressive Party denied any involvement in the incident. In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Jadeed TV, Gharib said “what happened was an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt”.
