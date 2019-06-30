Bahrain court overturns stripping of 92 Shiites’ citizenship

DUBAI: A Bahraini appeals court overturned a decision to strip the citizenship of 92 Shiites jailed for plotting to form an Iran-linked “terror” group, a judicial source said Sunday. The 92 were among 138 sentenced to prison terms and the revocation of their citizenship after being convicted of trying to build a Bahraini version of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite militia active in Lebanon. “The appeals court overturned the decision to strip the 92 people of their citizenship,” a judicial source told AFP. “But their prison terms remain the same,” the source added. The Court of Cassation, Bahrain´s highest court, will issue a final verdict, but the timing of that decision is not known. The small Gulf state, a key US ally located between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been gripped by bouts of unrest since 2011, when authorities cracked down on Shiite-led protests demanding political reform. In April´s original court ruling, the prosecutor said 69 defendants were sentenced to life in jail, 39 to 10 years, 23 to seven years and the rest to between three and five years imprisonment.