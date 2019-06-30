6 Turks held in Libya by forces linked to strongman Haftar

ANKARA: -Turkey said Sunday six of its nationals were being held by forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar after earlier warning Ankara was ready to retaliate against attacks.

Haftar has ordered attacks on Turkish ships and interests after he recently lost ground to the UN-recognised Libyan government which is also backed by Turkey. “The detention of six of our citizens by illegal militia forces linked to Haftar is an act of thuggery and piracy. We expect our citizens to be immediately released,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “Should this not happen, Haftar elements will become legitimate targets,” it added. But the ministry did not give any details on where the Turks were being held or when they had been taken by the forces. A ministry source told AFP there was “no additional information to give at this stage”. Haftar´ instructed his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) to target Turkish companies, ban flights and arrest Turkish nationals in Libya, his spokesman said Friday.