Green air

Climate change, which is caused by environmental pollution, global warming, and some other factors, is now badly affecting human health and ecosystem. The whole world is observing some dramatic negative changes in climate and weather. The consequence is not just heat waves but also the abundance of some gasses in the environment which are causing serious health issues like prolonged allergies, asthma, and some other deadly diseases.

Some serious steps are being taken globally to fight this issue. However, Pakistan is well behind in this race. As individuals, we can at least plant trees which not only stabilize the temperature but also filter the air by absorbing excess unhealthy gases. A single tree can fulfill the daily oxygen requirement for almost four people. Last but not least, planting trees will increase the beauty of our cities.

QuratulAin Javed

Karachi