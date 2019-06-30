Sugar lords

This refers to the article ‘Sugar is forever’ (June 28, 2019) by Hussain H Zaidi. It is true that that members of the sugar cartel are on one page in pursuing their interests, setting aside adversarial political positioning. The common citizen has to pay a higher price each time the cartel pushes up the prices of sugar. Consequently, the production and export of cotton are dwindling due to the rapid switch over to sugarcane.

Ironically, the cartel uses the money earned by this exploitation to bloat their vote bank. Hopefully, the charter of economy includes a resolve to deal with all mafias and monopolies working in different economic spheres.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA