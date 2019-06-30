close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 1, 2019

Slow internet

Newspost

 
July 1, 2019

The internet has changed the world. Today we rely on internet services more than ever, ranging from paying utility bills to keeping in touch with loved ones. The Ministry of IT and PTCL make tall claims regarding the provision of internet services even to remote areas, but the tale of District Hafizabad tells a different story.

The peripheral telephone exchanges of the district still run on antiquated copper lines and more than 1MB of speed cannot be attained. The Ministry of IT and PTA should pay heed to such discrimination. Constitutional provisions call for equal treatment and provision of services to all the citizens. I hope better sense prevails and the people of Hafizabad might enjoy faster internet speed in the near future.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Hafizabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus