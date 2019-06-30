Slow internet

The internet has changed the world. Today we rely on internet services more than ever, ranging from paying utility bills to keeping in touch with loved ones. The Ministry of IT and PTCL make tall claims regarding the provision of internet services even to remote areas, but the tale of District Hafizabad tells a different story.

The peripheral telephone exchanges of the district still run on antiquated copper lines and more than 1MB of speed cannot be attained. The Ministry of IT and PTA should pay heed to such discrimination. Constitutional provisions call for equal treatment and provision of services to all the citizens. I hope better sense prevails and the people of Hafizabad might enjoy faster internet speed in the near future.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Hafizabad