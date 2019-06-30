CM’s Office expenditure cut by 60pc, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said use of national resources for personal benefits was against public interest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending public money on the public welfare. The rulers in the past spent national resources ruthlessly for their personal interests, he added.

The PTI government made history by launching a campaign for austerity and added that the Chief Minister's Office had curtailed its expenses by almost 60 per cent in fiscal year 2018-2019 as compared to the FY 2017-2018.

He said that gifts and hospitality expenses of the CM had been reduced to Rs 30 million from Rs 110 million. The spending on maintenance of vehicles had also been reduced to half as compared its previous expenses which was Rs 40 million.

Usman Buzdar said that during the previous tenures, around 2,000 security personnel were engaged for security of former CM at his and his relatives’ residences, which had now been downsized.

He said, "Former Punjab CM had established various camp offices in Punjab on which national resources were being spent. I don't have any camp office.” He said the trend of renovation of personal residences and new construction in the name of security had been changed, adding that now there was no room for such absurd traditions.

Dolphin Squad: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dolphin Squad started patrolling in Murree on Sunday to ensure safety to citizens and tourists.

The CM had passed on directions to the inspector general of police the other day for deployment of Dolphin Force in Murree.

The force would take prompt action against criminals and also help check street crimes.

Meanwhile, the CM taking notice of the complaints of overcharging and substandard eateries has directed the administration to address the public complaints swiftly by taking stern action against the elements involved in such practices.

He ordered launching an operation against such elements without any discrimination.

There will be action against the officer concerned if any complaint regarding overcharging was received, he added.

He said that it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure sale of quality items of food and drinks. The officers concerned should take action against those involved in overcharging and send report to Chief Minister's Office, he said.

While passing directions to improve traffic system in Murree, the CM said a comprehensive plan would be implemented to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. He said that shortage of parking areas was a chronic issue of Murree. He directed the officers concerned to find a permanent solution to it. He warned that he would not tolerate any complaint by tourists in this regard.

Signboards for parking with parking fee should be installed at prominent places, he said. The CM said the administration should take measures to lower the charges of hotels with the coordination of hotel owners. Strict action would be taken against those misbehaving with the tourists, he add.