96kg hashish & opium seized, 3 held

The police during an action arrested three alleged smugglers and recovered 68 kilograms of hashish and 28kgs of opium on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Suburb, Syed Atiq Shah, told a press conference that acting over a tip-off, the cops intercepted two cars in the limits of Bhanamari Police

Station. The official said during the search, the police recovered 68kg of hashish and 28kg of opium from the vehicles.

The official said three alleged smugglers Tariq Aziz, Shafqatullah and Ajmal were arrested. He added the drug was being smuggled from Khyber district to Punjab.