Non-payment of compensation: Filling stations owners from North Waziristan stage protest

PESHAWAR: The owners of filling stations from North Waziristan staged a protest here on Sunday against non-payment of compensation.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with different demands, the protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

They said 69 petrol pumps had been destroyed during operation Zarb-e-Azb. The authorities concerned had promised to pay compensation for the damaged properties but the promise was yet to be fulfilled.

They demanded the government and authorities concerned to provide them with compensation so that they could revive their business and feed their families.

The fuel pumps owners during a press conference had also announced closing down their pumps and marching towards Islamabad if their demands were not met.

They had also warned of boycotting the July 20 polls for the provincial assembly seats as a protest against non-payment of the compensation.

The affected owners said they had postponed the earlier protest plan for June 20 on the district administration assurance that the issue would be taken on a higher level but no progress was made in this connection and the affected owners were yet to be paid the compensation.