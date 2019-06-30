AIOU to receive tutors’ registration applications till July 5

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive applications for appointment of part-time tutors till July 5.

The eligible persons have been asked to get them enrolled by the stipulated date through the prescribed E-registration process.

For the tutorship from the next semester, the re-registration is required both by previous and fresh ones.

The qualification and experience, set for the tutors will be strictly followed, as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The University through its digital transformation process has created an online portal for the e-registration of the part-time tutors.

According to Director Regional Services, Dr. Inamullah Sheikh, this step is also in line with the initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor, focusing on latest methods and technology for appointing qualified tutors.

This is also aimed at providing efficient teaching support to their over 1.4 million students for ensuring quality education.

The e-registration system has made easy and aspirants, who meet the qualification and experience requirements laid down by the university, could apply by visiting https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk and get themselves registered. The applicants could also create their profile easily using smart-phone by accessing the portal. The registration will be completed after depositing requisite fee and selection of courses.

Processing fee of Rs1000 can be deposited in any branch of MCB bank after 48 hours of downloading the fee challan from the portal.

The applicants will update the fee details on portal and retain the receipt. Their fee will automatically be varied from the bank. After depositing the fee, the applicants will submit the fee details on portal and they don’t have to send the receipt copy to AIOU.