close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 1, 2019

IGP lauds police team over recovery of two abducted girls

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 1, 2019

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated a team of Industrial area police station which recovered two abducted girls.

According to details, Industrial area police received a complaint regarding abduction of two girls following which IGP Islamabad directed SP (Industrial Zone) Sayed Aziz to ensure their immediate recovery. He constituted a special police team which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls. One of the girl Reeba Ilyas was recovered from Karachi while other Ira Ilyan from Punjab. Both have been shifted to Protection Center and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad said that such abduction cases are very much sensitive and police must ensure immediate help to the affected families. Police officials must realize the pain of parents in such cases and should do utmost efforts to resolve them.

He appreciated the performance of police team including SHO Industrial Area police station which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls through prompt action under supervision of SP Sayed Aziz.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus