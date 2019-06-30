close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

Speeding car falls into canal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

LAHORE: A speeding car skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Harbanspura on Sunday. Rescuers timely pulled the driver out of the car. He sustained minor injuries.

Arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 138 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs), during the last week and seized drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

PHP teams arrested 18 POs and eight court absconders, 52 drug pushers and 49 persons for carrying illegal weapons. A PHP team arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

Checked: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all 741 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both wings checked over 100,000 bikes, 126 other vehicles and 62,000 persons. They impounded a car, 32 bikes and arrested 67 persons due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested eight persons for doing wheelie, six for firing into the air and two for kite flying.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus