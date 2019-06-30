Speeding car falls into canal

LAHORE: A speeding car skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Harbanspura on Sunday. Rescuers timely pulled the driver out of the car. He sustained minor injuries.

Arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 138 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs), during the last week and seized drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

PHP teams arrested 18 POs and eight court absconders, 52 drug pushers and 49 persons for carrying illegal weapons. A PHP team arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

Checked: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all 741 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both wings checked over 100,000 bikes, 126 other vehicles and 62,000 persons. They impounded a car, 32 bikes and arrested 67 persons due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested eight persons for doing wheelie, six for firing into the air and two for kite flying.