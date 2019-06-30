Fake fertiliser factory raided

Lahore: The Punjab Agriculture Department conducted a successful raid on illegal factory manufacturing fake DAP and SSP fertilizers.

A special team of the department along with police raided a place at Jasoanna Bangla, Chak 24-GB at Jaranwala, Faisalabad district, where the business of manufacturing fake DAP and other fertilizers was going. Four persons namely Ghulam Shabbir, Dur Muhammad, Pervaiz and Muhammad Akash were arrested red handed and 300 bags of fake DAP fertiliser and 400 bags of gypsum and other raw material along with machinery were confiscated.

The estimated worth of the confiscated material is stated to be Rs 1.5 million. An FIR was registered against the owner of the factory and five others. The arrested accused were handed over to Jaranwala Sadr police. Police is also conducting raids to arrest the remaining two accused. A spokesman for Agriculture Department said the government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards the persons involved in business of adulterated pesticides and fertilizers.