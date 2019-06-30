Eateries continue to violate hygiene standards

Veiled surprises in food ordered from their favorite roadside eateries, fast food chains or even some restaurants are not new to Pindiites. They have spotted dead creepy-crawlies, cockroaches and house flies in their plates. Even rats have been detected in their kitchens. Some cases have been brought to light by the media about the ‘extra nutrition’ food lovers are being served, others choose to keep mum.

“Recently, I bought a pizza from a high-scale fast food chain. When I cut it into pieces at home a fried cockroach was found there. The situation is no different, rather worse, at unlicensed roadside eateries. Though many eateries proudly claim hygienic conditions, a glance inside the cooking area is enough to shock the strongest hearts,” says Saad Ali.

Kamal Haider says: “Authorities claim that as they receive complaints, food inspectors swing into action, inspect the place and slap fines on eateries. However, charging paltry amounts as fines doesn’t serve as a strong deterrent for the violators.”

“Sadly, a majority of eateries in the city are using sub-standard items to prepare the food. Consumers, who shell out a huge amount of money at these food joints, often do fall ill,” says Asad Hasan. The other day a person found a dead insect in a biryani dish at a food court on Stadium Road. Musarrat Hussain, one of their employees, alleges: “Lack of monitoring by food inspectors give proprietors of eateries a leeway to flout food standards on a daily basis. That’s why they do not maintain minimum cleanliness. Moreover, the managers of eateries bribe officials to not check the quality of the food.”

Alamdar Hussain says: “Many food points located near schools, hospitals, markets, government and private offices sell shawarmas, pakoras, samosas, kebabs, burgers, haleem, rice, dahi bhallay prepared from substandard items with slight or no attention to cleanliness.”

“Many eateries are run in germ-infested environments. The areas where they serve are often surrounded by flies and garbage. While the food at almost all the points can be seen uncovered. Their food items are not just unhealthy but owing to their location near roadsides, the smoke and dust also mixes up with food which makes the food even more unsafe,” says Aziz Alvi.

“Likewise, they do not sterilize serving plates and glasses. They do not have a supply of running water and they resort to using water stored in plastic tubs for cooking food as well as for washing dishes,” adds Aziz.

Raza Naqvi says: “It is really unfortunate that the majority of waiters, cooks, kitchen assistants and delivery persons working at roadside eateries, fast food chains or even some restaurants and hotels never undergo medical check-up.”

DNA adds: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive applications for appointment of part-time tutors till July 5.

The eligible persons have been asked to get them enrolled by the stipulated date through the prescribed E-registration process. For the tutorship from the next semester, the re-registration is required both by previous and fresh ones.

The qualification and experience, set for the tutors will be strictly followed, as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The University through its digital transformation process has created an online portal for the e-registration of the part-time tutors.

According to Director Regional Services, Dr. Inamullah Sheikh, this step is also in line with the initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor, focusing on latest methods and technology for appointing qualified tutors.

This is also aimed at providing efficient teaching support to their over 1.4 million students for ensuring quality education.

The e-registration system has made easy and aspirants, who meet the qualification and experience requirements laid down by the university, could apply by visitinghttps://tutor.aiou.edu.pk and get themselves registered.

The applicants could also create their profile easily using smart-phone by accessing the portal. The registration will be completed after depositing requisite fee and selection of courses. Processing fee of Rs1000 can be deposited in any branch of MCB bank after 48 hours of downloading the fee challan from the portal. The applicants will update the fee details on portal and retain the receipt. Their fee will automatically be varied from the bank. After depositing the fee, the applicants will submit the fee details on portal and they don’t have to send the receipt copy to AIOU.

APP adds: The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi impounded 1,300 vehicles of token tax defaulters and collected revenue amounting to over Rs19 million during last six months.

According to an E & T officer, total 42 general hold ups were conducted against the defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles during the period. He said, special teams were formed for the general hold up which conducted operations simultaneously in different areas of the district. The unregistered vehicles were also impounded during the operations, he added.

A team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad conducted special checking of vehicles in the city while excise inspectors led the other teams which were deployed in different areas.