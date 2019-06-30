close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

1,125acre state land retrieved from PML-N MNA, other

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Bahawalnagar district administration and Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres state land.

The operation was launched on the instructions of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director general. The retrieved state land costing Rs 1.5 billion owned by Punjab Irrigation Department was under the use of illegal occupants i.e. Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa, PML-N MNA and Arshad Gujjar.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, stated the operation was conducted after an inquiry team reported that the state land had been in use of illegal occupants for a long period of time. The inquiry report further revealed that 6,000 kanal state land was still under their illegal use against which joint operation is in progress.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus