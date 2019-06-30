1,125acre state land retrieved from PML-N MNA, other

LAHORE: The Bahawalnagar district administration and Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres state land.

The operation was launched on the instructions of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director general. The retrieved state land costing Rs 1.5 billion owned by Punjab Irrigation Department was under the use of illegal occupants i.e. Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa, PML-N MNA and Arshad Gujjar.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, stated the operation was conducted after an inquiry team reported that the state land had been in use of illegal occupants for a long period of time. The inquiry report further revealed that 6,000 kanal state land was still under their illegal use against which joint operation is in progress.