Teen maid ‘commits suicide’

LAHORE: A 14-year-old maid reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the house of her employer in the Ichhara area on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Mobeen, daughter of Sajid of Basserpur, Okara, had been serving as a maid in the house of an advocate for the last one and a half month. The girl's mother, Tasmia, alleged that her daughter was murdered and the employer was trying to paint it as suicide. She told that she had received a call from the employer to take her daughter back as she was not well. She said that she visited the place of the employer who told that she had committed suicide by hanging herself. Police removed the body to morgue. The DIG Operations took notice of the incident and directed the Model Town SP and DSP to personally look into the matter on merit.

burns: Three people suffered burns in a fire broke out in a plastic factory at Shahdara on Sunday. The roof of the factory also collapsed due to huge flames. Firefighters rescued the three survivors and extinguished the fire. The injured were removed to hospital. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a private bank near PIA Road, Wapda Town. Firefighters timely doused the flames. A fire broke out in an iron godown in the Misri Shah area. Firefighters were called up to put out the fire.