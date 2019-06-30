Reifer reveals West Indies’ soul-searching

DURHAM, United Kingdom: West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer has revealed his team tried to process their disappointing World Cup campaign with a lengthy soul-searching session.

Reifer’s side were officially eliminated from the race to qualify for the semi-finals after losing to India on Thursday. With two matches still to play, starting against Sri Lanka in Durham on Monday (today), Reifer was keen to avoid his team losing their motivation.

“We had a long conversation in the dressing room, so we did a lot of soul-searching,” Reifer told reporters on Sunday. “It is important for us and important for the fans in the Caribbean as well, for us to put up the performances, even at the back end of the World Cup.

“Yes, we are out of the World Cup, but there is still a lot of cricket to play after the World Cup. “It’s important for us to find the winning ways and find the winning formula going forward, so it is important for us to play this game as hard as possible.

Since beating Pakistan in their first match, the West Indies have lost five times with one wash-out. “I thought we need to seize the key moments in the game. At crucial times we, you know, we dropped a few crucial chances as well.

“And then collectively, you know, we didn’t bat properly. So it’s just small things that we didn’t do, the one percenters that didn’t we do well. So these are the sort of things we discussed as a team.”