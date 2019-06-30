Patni elected World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation vice president

KARACHI: Pakistan Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s president Dr Siddiq Patni has been elected as vice president of the World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation.

The Karachi-born former Pakistan under-19 cricket captain is happy with the achievement. “I am more than happy with the way the world body honoured me and I will play my role for the promotion of dai fu,” Patni told ‘The News’ in an interview.

Mohammad Haidarian, an Australian of Pakistani origin, is the president of World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation. As many as 70 nations are affiliated with the world body. Having already served boxing, football, netball and cricket in different capacities over the years, Hong Kong-based Patni was elected as Pakistan Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s president on December 5, 2018.

Patni, who remained chairman and main sponsor of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) from 1997 to 2004 in the era of former AIBA and PBF chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry, wants dai fu to be recognised properly in Pakistan.

“Dai fu is similar to kick-boxing. The federation had been formed but now God Almighty has given me a golden opportunity to take it forward,” he said. “I have already started vigorously as president and have been consistently conducting various events since taking charge last year. This is a real challenge for me and I am confident I will be able to live up to the billing,” Patni said. He added that he needed a healthy bunch of fighters. “What I need is a pool of 50 to 80 fighters. I am holding national and other events consistently and am getting talent. Pathans have great talent in dai fu as they are physically very strong,” Patni said.

He said he would launch his struggle to get his federation affiliated with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) once he knew it was opportune time to do so.

“First I want to give maximum exposure to national lot and then I will do the remaining job of affiliation. The people will see how we will progress,” said Patni, who plans to field national dai fu side in the World Dai Fu Championships scheduled to be held in Italy in October.

“We are going to send seven players and five officials to Italy for the World Championships in October. That will help our athletes gain international experience,” said Patni, who served as the manager of Pakistan’s boxing squad in the World Cadet and Junior Championships, said that he had no issue of sponsoring his team.

“I was the main sponsor for boxing and netball and now it is my mission to promote dai fu. I need to properly nurture it in the cricket-dominated country,” the former first-class cricketer said.

Patni as an opening batsman scored 316 not out while representing Madrassa Islamia No 2 against Pakistan National in the Inter-School Championship in 1978. His rare exploit included 13 sixes.

“India’s former batting guru Sachin Tendulkar scored 300 at that level,” Patni said. In 1982 Inter-College Cricket Championship final, Patni scored 146 not out in the title winning exploit of Federal Urdu Arts College against Islamia Arts College. Karachi-born Patni scored 1845 runs in 41 first-class matches at an average of 27.53, which included one century and 13 fifties.

The 55-year-old scored 313 runs in 16 List A matches at an average of 22.35, which carried two fifties. He played cricket for National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Pakistan Automobiles Corporation, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and United Bank Limited (UBL).