Nail-biting victory

Unexpectedly, the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday turned out to be a cliffhanger – and more. In the end, after coming perilously close to defeat, Pakistan won by three wickets, mainly due to a swashbuckling 49 runs by Imad Wasim, who emerged as the hero in a game that was otherwise inglorious. Afghanistan, the newest entrant to international cricket to contest the World Cup, fought valiantly and with grit throughout the game. One day, the players will go on to lay the foundations of a truly great cricketing team. They deserve every possible credit for holding first India and then Pakistan to games which could have gone either way, despite the internal politics and discontent their team has faced in the days running up to the World Cup.

The contest on Saturday held two nations enthralled. In Pakistan, many found it impossible to believe Afghanistan could come so close to effectively pushing them out of the World Cup. But this is how events unfold in international sporting arenas. By nature, sport is unpredictable, there is always space for surprises no matter how unexpected, and always room for new talent to upturn the old. Afghanistan have proved this to be true. As an inexperienced team, they made tactical errors. The decision by captain Gulbadin Naib to bring himself on for those crucial final overs only to be hit for 18 runs in one of them, could well have turned the match away from Afghanistan. But others far more experienced have erred before. In time, there will be greater composure and a greater ability to finish ahead in close contests.

The appalling display of hooliganism and racism witnessed in the stands, on the field and over social media is in many ways even more significant than the game itself. The racist slurs directed the way of the Afghans on social media before the match were as disturbing as the physical violence seen at the stadium. Such inherent biases only show a petty mindset, and need to be challenged openly. And cricket fans – whether they are Afghan or Pakistani – need to also understand that this is after all just a game. Resorting to violence is something that must always be discouraged and penalised. The understanding that politics must stay out of cricket needs to be nurtured as well so that future contests between the two neighbours can be played out in a less hostile environment.