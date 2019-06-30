Culture of transparency

Pakistan lacks a culture of openness or a willingness on the part of governments to share information with citizens. This opaqueness has been entrenched in the country since its inception, and change, it seems, will not come easily. Between 2015 and 2019, citizens and journalists have repeatedly used the Right To Information laws to seek answers from the federal and provincial governments and from government departments. But out of the 2,635 requests filed, only 788, or 29 percent, have received any response at all. Hundreds of requests have simply been ignored and possibly filed away in some cabinet. Even directions from the federal ombudsman to various departments have not necessarily resulted in a response. Out of the provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has funded 247 percent of the 218 requests put to it, has registered the best performance. The other provinces have lagged far behind, with Punjab responding to barely 30 percent of the 1,778 requests it has received while Sindh has not bothered to reply to any of the 100 queries it has received. The same is true of Balochistan, where 62 RTI requests using the Balochistan Freedom of Information Act 2005 have been filed. The various departments of the federal government from whom information was sought under the Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002 have responded to only 18 of the 113 requests. It is uncertain if these responses were satisfactory or sufficient.

The lack of respect for RTI laws indicates habit – and possibly a desire – to keep as much hidden from citizens as possible. This has been an unfortunate part of our governance culture. It also means journalists for example are highly dependent on deliberately leaked information which may be distorted or intended to serve a particular purpose. The ‘fake news’ proliferating over social media also makes it imperative that authentic information be given out freely and made available to as many people as possible.

There is still some hope. In November 2018, the Federal Information Commission was formed. The commission is mandated to follow the requirements laid out by law and the constitution of Pakistan and promote a culture of verified information. Till now, the commission has however remained completely inactive, with no office or staff of its own. However, in the latest budget, it has been allocated funds and the Federal Information Commissioner hopes that from July 2019, it will be able to function. Certainly, we all hope this can happen. Changing the culture in terms of secrecy and the reluctance to share information which exists within governments is essential. We hope there will be real change following the formation of the information commission.