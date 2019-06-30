close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Pick up the trash

Newspost

 
July 1, 2019

A resident of North Karachi in New Karachi Town, I am writing this letter to complain you about the garbage problem in our neighborhood. The main problem is that the garbage collecting van does not come regularly. Because of this, the garbage is on the road for days. After, two days it produces a terrible stench. Sometimes, in strong winds, garbage is dispersed on the entire lane, which makes the whole area untidy. There are also many areas where garbage is present in bulk and no one ever cleans it up.

Furthermore, the area has an overflow of the drainage system due to which mosquitoes are causing several diseases. Through the columns of this newspaper, I appeal to the concerned ministry to look into the matter and take steps to alleviate people’s troubles.

Muhammad Wajih Shamim

Karachi

