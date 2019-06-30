close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

A city without water

July 1, 2019

It is very disturbing to see that the biggest city of Pakistan is suffering from a water crisis in this hot weather when water is required a lot. Especially in areas of Karachi such asLyari, Baldia, Orangi, Kemari etc citizens are facing intense water shortage.

There are those who can afford to arrange water from tankers but what about the others? Forty percent of the water is wasted in Karachi. The reason is pipe leakages which are not repaired by the government. The concerned authorities ought to pay attention there and try not only to control the problem of water shortage in Karachi but also to ensure hygienic water for citizens.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat

