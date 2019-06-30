Sugar lords

This refers to the article ‘Sugar is forever’ (June 28, 2019) by Hussain H Zaidi. It is true that that members of the sugar cartel are on one page in pursuing their interests, setting aside adversarial political positioning. The common citizen has to pay a higher price each time the cartel pushes up the prices of sugar. Consequently, the production and export of cotton are dwindling due to the rapid switch over to sugarcane.

Ironically, the cartel uses the money earned by this exploitation to bloat their vote bank. Hopefully, the charter of economy includes a resolve to deal with all mafias and monopolies working in different economic spheres.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

*****

This refers to the article, ‘Sugar is forever’ (June 28, 2019) by Hussain H Zaidi. The writer has asserted that sugar is forever and provides the strongest bond among the power brokers and holders in the country. He is correct is implying that the sugar mafia has always had a stranglehold on politicians and other powerful people in the country. Nobody dares touch them.

We have sugar lords sitting in every government, who won’t let any legislation go against this mafia. It is good to see awareness increasing among common citizens about this and people questioning the power of the sugar lords in each party. We as a nation need to focus our attention not only on the sugar that we consume, but also on the result of such consumption of sugar which leads to diabetes. It causes a lot of burden on the national exchequer and affects the health and quality of the lives of millions.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad